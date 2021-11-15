Gojek continuing to invest in Singapore, launching new services in 'next few months'

SINGAPORE: Despite slashing its drivers' commission rate by half, Gojek's "overall economics" are where it wants them to be, said the firm's Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen.

The firm announced in June that it would cut the commission rate paid by drivers from 20 per cent to 10 per cent until the end of next year to help them earn more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Lien pointed to Gojek's platform fee – a S$0.70 surcharge paid by all passengers in Singapore since March last year – as "very healthy", adding that the Indonesian ride-hailing giant emphasises fiscal and operating prudence.

Gojek’s Singapore operations began with the opening of a data science office here in 2017. In late 2018, Singapore was one of three countries where the firm launched its services as part of a US$500 million regional expansion following Uber’s exit from Southeast Asia.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Lien said Gojek is continuing to invest in its business in Singapore.

The firm plans to introduce more services here in addition to its private-hire car and taxi booking services over the "next few months". He declined to give more details, saying more would be revealed once launch dates are confirmed.

Like its main regional competitor Grab, Gojek offers a slew of services ranging from food and grocery deliveries to financial services in its native Indonesia, though these have yet to be introduced in Singapore.

In 2019, then Gojek co-chief executive Andre Soelistyo said the firm plans to eventually offer such services in Singapore, but was taking a cautious approach to doing so.

Gojek's market share in Singapore is also improving, said Mr Lien.

Though he did not give specific figures, Mr Lien said the firm has seen a 48 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of drivers between September last year and this year, adding that this was "broadly proportionate" with the number of rides taken by passengers.