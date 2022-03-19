Gojek to introduce temporary flat fee on trips to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing firm Gojek said on Saturday (Mar 19) that it will impose a temporary flat fee on all trips to support its private-hire car drivers cope with rising fuel prices.

The “driver fee” will kick in from Mar 31 and be in place for 2 months “until at least May 31”, said a company press release.

A S$0.50 flat fee will be added to all rides that are less than 10km in ditance, while trips that go beyond 10km will have a S$0.80 flat fee.

The fee will apply to all GoCar, GoCar Premium and GoCar XL services, with the exception of GoTaxi whose fares are based on the taxi’s meter.

Gojek said that the temporary fee will not be subject to its prevailing commission rates and drivers will get to take home the full amount.

The latest move adds to the firm’s existing incentives and support measures for drivers, it said. For instance, the firm had announced last June that it will halve its service fees for drivers to 10 per cent on all rides until at least the end of this year.

“Rising costs at the pumps directly impact our driver partners’ ability to work and earn and we’ve heard firsthand the challenges they’re facing,” said Gojek Singapore’s general manager Lien Choong Luen, adding that the temporary fee will provide “financial support and earnings protection” for drivers.

Meanwhile, Gojek also announced that it will increase its trip start fare by S$0.50 for all GoCar trips from Mar 31, while that for GoCar Premium and GoCar XL services will be raised by S$0.80.

This change excludes GoTaxi rides.

To help consumers offset these changes, the firm said its ongoing “925” promotion will remain applicable to all trips booking via its platform. New users also receive a discount voucher.

“We do not take any decision to change fares lightly and know that the rising cost of living impacts all our users,” said Mr Lien.

“We remain focused on ensuring we provide safe and reliable rides at fair and competitive prices for both riders and driver partners, and are committed to continuous improvement, helping to build a stronger business and spur our growth in Singapore.”