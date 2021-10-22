Golden Mile Complex gazetted as conserved building

1. Where the name comes from

Golden Mile Complex gets its name from its location on Beach Road, known as the "Golden Mile" – a new reclaimed road at the time of the building's construction in the 1970s.

It has also been dubbed the "typewriter" for its distinctive terraces fronting Nicoll Highway and the Kallang Basin.

2. It has a distinctive architectural style

Golden Mile Complex has been hailed as one of the finest examples of Brutalist architecture in Singapore. This style emerged in the middle of the 20th century and is characterised by modular elements, geometric lines and the use of raw concrete.

The building adapted modern architecture to Singapore's local context and was structurally ambitious, URA said in an explanation of its conservation merits.

It features terraced floor slabs, slanted beams, towering columns and staggered staircases that seem to float, all of which required skilled construction methods.

3. It was built by pioneers

Golden Mile Complex exemplifies the "ingenuity and ambition" of a pioneer generation of architects, engineers and builders, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The building was designed by homegrown firm Design Partnership, now known as DP Architects. Gan Eng Oon, William Lim and Tay Kheng Soon were the principal architects, with Koh Seow Chuan and Chan Sui Him as design team members.

The engineer was Joseph Huang Wei Liang from Ove Arup & Partners, now Arup Singapore, and the building was constructed by Woh Hup.

4. It paved the way for other buildings

The 16-storey building was one of the first high-rise, mixed-use developments in Singapore. It features a mix of commercial and residential uses stacked vertically, with communal spaces for social bonding.

This paved the way for similar high-rise, mixed-use projects in Singapore, something that many may take for granted in the country's built environment today, said Mr Lee.