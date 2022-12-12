Golf on the upswing in Singapore, with return of tournaments and regional golfers

SINGAPORE: Golf is gaining popularity in Singapore, with major tournaments being held in the country, the return of events at local country clubs, and an influx of golfers from the region arriving as borders reopen.

Local industry players said the surge in the sport’s popularity is especially among women and youths.

Amid the uptick in interest, the inaugural Singapore Women's Open was held at Tanah Merah Country Club from Dec 9 to Dec 11. The event featured more than 100 players, including some of the region's top players, with a prize purse of S$1.1 million.

Many across the golf industry are benefiting from the buzz, from businesses selling golf products, to venue hosts and event organisers of golf-related activities.