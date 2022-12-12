Golf on the upswing in Singapore, with return of tournaments and regional golfers
The inaugural Singapore Women's Open, with a prize purse of S$1.1 million, was held at Tanah Merah Country Club from Dec 9 to Dec 11.
SINGAPORE: Golf is gaining popularity in Singapore, with major tournaments being held in the country, the return of events at local country clubs, and an influx of golfers from the region arriving as borders reopen.
Local industry players said the surge in the sport’s popularity is especially among women and youths.
Amid the uptick in interest, the inaugural Singapore Women's Open was held at Tanah Merah Country Club from Dec 9 to Dec 11. The event featured more than 100 players, including some of the region's top players, with a prize purse of S$1.1 million.
Many across the golf industry are benefiting from the buzz, from businesses selling golf products, to venue hosts and event organisers of golf-related activities.
POST-COVID RECOVERY
Mr Bob Seth, managing director of golf shop Golf & Leisure, said his shop hit a rough patch earlier in the pandemic, as COVID-19 restrictions kept shoppers away.
"Our online business was a little better because people didn't want to come out, so that helped a little bit. But our business dropped about 50 per cent during the COVID-19 period,” he said.
His shop sells products ranging from premium clubs to clothing and travel bags.
However, things have taken a turn for the better for him. With travel now opening up, tourists, especially from neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, are making a beeline for his shop.
The shop's takings have risen back to pre-COVID levels, Mr Seth said.
Golf events at country clubs in Singapore are also slowly getting back in full swing.
Tanah Merah Country Club general manager Elliott Gray said that this year, the club has introduced new activities targeted at children, such as putting sessions and lantern walks.
“We are trying to build on that to fill out the calendar, not just from a golfing perspective, but also add that social element to it,” he said.
“We have also seen that with travel opening up, a lot more overseas guests are coming in, playing with members, and members in general bringing out more guests to play at both of our golf courses.”
EVENTS IN FULL SWING
At the inaugural edition of the Singapore Women’s Open golf tournament over the weekend, one of the most lucrative women’s golf tournaments held in the country, Singapore's Shannon Tan featured in the field of 102 players.
"I'm pretty fortunate to be able to play this event, and it's a really good event to play with high-ranked professionals. It's a really special experience for me,” said the 18-year-old.
More such golf events are on the horizon in the coming months. The Singapore Classic, which tees off in February, will also boast some of the sport's biggest names.
The event’s executive championship director Patrick Bowers said the presence of a big name player would draw public interest to the tournament.
“As long as there are superstars associated with golf, which there always are, people will be attracted to it. And when they're attracted to it, they want to visit, they want to get a piece of the action, they want to try it out,” he said.
“And so certainly, that will encourage people to come out and see the game and visit the facilities.”
The LIV Golf series is also making its Singapore debut in April next year at the Sentosa Golf Club. Besides the tournament, fans can also look forward to an interactive fan village, live music, as well as other fringe activities.