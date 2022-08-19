Daily round-up, Aug 19: Google Chrome and Apple security flaws; Bali bomber's jail sentence cut; Malaysia to shorten weekly working hours

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

Google Chrome users should install the latest security updates immediately, following reports that hackers are exploiting a "high-severity vulnerability" flaw, the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) said on Friday (Aug 19).

The high-severity vulnerability is "being exploited in the wild" and can be found in devices belonging to ordinary users.

The issue is linked to "Intents", a feature that enables launching applications and web services directly from a page.

Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

It released patches to fix what it described as a vulnerability that hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

The flaw would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said an expert.

Umar Patek has had his sentence reduced by Indonesian authorities, a move that could see him released on parole as early as this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years jail in 2012 for his role in the Bali bombings that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

His sentence was reduced as part of remissions given to inmates on Indonesia's independence day, said Mr Albanese, adding that his government will make diplomatic contact with Jakarta over the decision.

Malaysia's human resources minister said that there will soon be an announcement on reducing the number of weekly working hours from 48 to 45.

M Saravanan was commenting on a report that the enforcement of shorter working hours in Malaysia could be deferred.

The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has reportedly urged the government to delay the Sep 1 implementation of the shorter hours.

56-year-old Catherine Ang, who sells her crochet pieces at Toa Payoh MRT station, says she learnt the skill as a teen living in a children's home - and has held on to the passion until now.

CNA's Aqil Haziq Mahmud got to know her, from how she's helping support her twin sister who has a mental health condition, to whether she thought her products were underpriced.