'High-severity vulnerability' found in Google Chrome browser, SingCERT advises users to install updates

SINGAPORE: Google Chrome users should install the latest security updates immediately, following reports that hackers are exploiting a "high-severity vulnerability" flaw, the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) said on Friday (Aug 19).

Google did not provide further information, but released Chrome 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and Linux, and Chrome 104.0.5112.102/101 for Windows to address multiple vulnerabilities.

The high-severity vulnerability is "being exploited in the wild", or active and can be found in devices belonging to ordinary users.

The security fix for this bug is included in an update currently being rolled out, and users who have automatic updates turned on are expected to receive it in the coming days or weeks, according to technology website Bleeping Computer.

SingCERT has advised Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux computers to install the latest security updates immediately.

They are also encouraged to enable the automatic update function in Chrome to ensure that their software is updated promptly.

The vulnerability is a high-severity security issue linked to "Intents” - a feature that enables launching applications and web services directly from a web page, Bleeping Computer reported.

The vulnerability was reported on Jul 19 by Ashley Shen and Christian Resell of the Google Threat Analyst Group.

Google said it was aware that an exploit for the bug exists in the wild, but may restrict access to bug details and links until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," it added.