Laid off via email, former Google employees in Singapore say a more human touch 'would have been nice'

SINGAPORE: When Tom (not his real name) woke up on Friday (Feb 17) morning, he tried to check his emails as was his usual habit. But he realised he had lost access to his work account.

That was how he found out he had been laid off by his employer – global tech giant Google.

He said there appeared to be a trend of the dreaded email landing late at night, but after weeks of being on tenterhooks, he decided he could not keep staying up to wait for the notification.

The retrenchment email was “very standard”, talking about the current situation and how the company had to make difficult decisions, he said.

“A more human aspect would have been nice, rather than access being cut off,” he told CNA.

“A conversation would be nice, but it would be equally frustrating if they cannot answer my questions,” added Tom, who referred to himself as a long-time Google employee.

An estimated 190 Google employees in Singapore were laid off last Thursday night and some employees said they were notified by email.

Google's parent company Alphabet announced in January that it was cutting 12,000 jobs worldwide, or about 6 per cent of its workforce.

Mr Lucian Teo, who was laid off after eight years in the company, also said a “more human touch” would have been better, though the email was “very well structured” and included the necessary instructions.

“I don’t begrudge them at all,” he said, adding that he understands the need to communicate the news quickly to everyone affected.

“From a (communications) perspective, I think everything was handled quite well,” said Mr Teo, 46, who worked in the philanthropic arm of Google.

He said he happened to have a call with his team scheduled about 10 minutes after receiving the email.

“We managed to catch up, say proper goodbyes to (his manager) and the team as well,” he said.

“We spent some time thinking about the good moments we had. That was a really positive farewell for me.”