Google lays off staff in Singapore; employees say about 190 people affected

SINGAPORE: An estimated 190 employees from Google's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore were laid off on Thursday (Feb 16) night, three sources told CNA on Friday.

That accounts for about 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent of Google's workforce in Singapore, they said.

One of the sources, an employee who was affected by the layoffs, said: "Hard to confirm exact numbers. It's hard to figure (out) who's been affected.

"Folks are trying to piece it together by talking to others."

The two other sources are a current employee and Mr Christopher Fong, who founded the global Xoogler community for former Google workers.

A spokesperson for Google said it was "unable to share" the number of employees in Singapore who were affected by the layoffs, but confirmed they were part of job cuts earlier announced by Google's parent company Alphabet.

Last month, Alphabet said it was cutting 12,000 jobs, about 6 per cent of its workforce.

Mr Fong told CNA that the layoffs hit people from various departments including sales, Google Cloud, Google Pay, recruiting, finance and legal.

He added that Xoogler is holding a gathering on Friday evening for those who were affected by the layoffs. About 50 people in Singapore registered for the gathering.

Some people expected to be laid off because their counterpart teams in other parts of the world were affected, he said.

The community had 14,800 members before the global layoffs were announced, and that figure has since grown to 26,000, said Mr Fong. He added that more programmes are being organised to help those affected.