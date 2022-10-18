'We do way more than driving directions': The evolution of Google Maps and plans for Singapore users

SINGAPORE: It is used all over the world by people of different ages, different ethnicities and different nationalities.

But the importance of "local nuances" is not lost on Google's Head of Geo Christopher Phillips. And this is key when Google Maps rolls out eco-friendly routing to users in Singapore, he said.

With eco-friendly routing, Google Maps will show users the fastest route and the one that's most fuel-efficient. The feature has already been rolled out in the US and several European countries.

Mr Phillips leads both product and engineering for the Geo team, which is responsible for products like Google Maps and Google Earth. He did not say when eco-routing would be available in Singapore, but said it was a "matter of time".

"We thought it was really important that before we launch it, we recognise some of the local nuances. So even though we're building a global product and a lot of the algorithm and capabilities when we bring it here to Singapore - which we will - we want to actually take that and apply the information that we know that's more local," he said.

"There's a lot of factors that go into a proper calculation of your eco-route, including the climate, including the elevations, including the stop and start information around the trip. So we want to really make sure we get that right."