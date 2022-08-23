Google will provide US$1 million to Singapore's Mandai Nature to tackle climate crisis

SINGAPORE: Google will commit US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to Mandai Nature as part of the tech giant's push to tackle the ongoing climate crisis.

This is the first sustainability-focused grant from Google in Singapore, the company announced on Tuesday (Aug 23).

The grant will come under Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, and will help Mandai Nature to “accelerate investment into climate solutions that benefit nature and people in Southeast Asia”, said Google.

With the funding, Mandai Nature will support the Southeast Asia Climate and Nature-based Solutions Coalition comprising eight globally recognised environmental and conservation non-profit organisations.

“Mandai Nature has been a changemaker in the space of wildlife conservation, but they have also played a key role in convening partnerships and multi-stakeholder collaborative alliances to address critical conservation outcomes - of which, the Southeast Asia Climate and Nature Based Solutions Coalition is of particular interest to Google.org,” Ben King, managing director for Google Singapore, told CNA.

“We hope through the grant funding, we can help them and the coalition develop the technology solution they need to identify nature-based solutions and contribute to a more sustainable planet.”

The grant - which was announced at the inaugural Google for Singapore event on Tuesday - addresses “a major challenge for non-profit organisations in tackling the ongoing climate crisis (with the) lack of credible data and evidence to inform where and how to implement programmes at the pace and scale required”, said Google.