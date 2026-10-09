Caterer Gourmetz fined S$13,000 for breaches linked to River Valley gastroenteritis incident

SINGAPORE: Catering company Gourmetz was fined S$13,000 (US$10,160) on Friday (Oct 9) over food safety offences linked to a River Valley Primary School gastroenteritis incident which left 60 students ill.

At the time, River Valley Primary School was one of 13 schools under the new central kitchen meal model, with Gourmetz operating its school canteen.

The company faced six charges over alleged offences committed on Jan 16 and Jan 28 in relation to food storage, false labelling, bacterial contamination and maintenance of a licensed food establishment.

A company representative pleaded to three of the charges.

The students reported symptoms from Jan 14, 2026. Authorities said that most students had returned to school by Jan 16. No one was hospitalised.

According to the charges, the company had stored marinated chicken on a dirty trolley that had accumulated food stains in the meat chiller room.

The company failed to ensure its licensed food establishment was properly maintained and kept clean. The rubber gasket of the meat chiller room door was purportedly damaged and the ceiling of the processed vegetable chiller room was dirty with black spots.

The company also used false labels on bento sets on Jan 28. The meals were labelled "ready by 8.30am" even though they had allegedly been packed and ready at about 6.48am.

It also stored raw marinated chicken on dirty plastic pallets and kept frozen pastries uncovered in a raw material freezer.

The prosecution sought a fine of S$13,000, which was imposed by the court.