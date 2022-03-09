Gout, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis B to covered under Chronic Disease Management Programme

“MOH will continually review the list of conditions covered under CDMP to better meet the needs of Singaporeans,” it added.

NEW POLYCLINIC IN TAMAN JURONG

A new polyclinic will open in Taman Jurong by 2028, MOH said.

Together with Pioneer and Jurong polyclinics, the new polyclinic will cater to residents in the Jurong planning region, MOH said.

Queenstown Polyclinic will also be redeveloped at a new site by the end of the decade. Until then, the existing polyclinic will continue serving residents in the vicinity.

The Taman Jurong and Queenstown polyclinics will provide primary care services such as medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women’s and children’s health services, allied health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

Both will incorporate elderly-friendly and accessibility features, as well as new “pandemic-ready” requirements, MOH said, adding that more details will be announced when ready.

“Currently, there are 23 polyclinics, and our target of 32 polyclinics will be achieved after consolidating Bukit Merah Polyclinic and Outram Polyclinic into a larger new polyclinic in Tiong Bahru by 2030,” the ministry added.

Other polyclinics in the works are: Sembawang Polyclinic, which will open later this year; six polyclinics in Kaki Bukit, Khatib, Serangoon, Tampines North, Tengah and Yew Tee to be completed by 2026; three polyclinics in Bidadari, Bishan and Taman Jurong to be completed by 2030.

The Pasir Ris and Clementi polyclinics will also be redeveloped by 2026 and 2027 respectively.

MORE SUPPORT FOR MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

To provide better support for people experiencing mental health crises, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) piloted the Crisis Response Team (CRT) to respond to calls from the Singapore Police Force on suicide attempts.

Under a pilot launched in 2020, a multi-disciplinary team conducts on-site assessments of suicidal individuals and connects them with intervention and follow-up management after the immediate crisis is resolved.

The team picked up an average of 32 calls a month from March to October last year. Calls are picked up within 46 seconds on average, MOH said. The pilot will last until 2023.

Some youths who are hospitalised for risk of suicide or severe self-harm may require post-discharge residential care to allow for space and time to integrate back into the community in a more gradual way, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament.

MOH will be developing a new intermediate residential facility to address this, he said.

This will add another therapeutic environment for young patients and a new range of possible support services, he said, adding that further details will be provided soon.