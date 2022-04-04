Government to bring forward Budget measures to help households amid global rise in prices: Lawrence Wong

The first tranche of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates and U-Save rebates will also be disbursed to eligible households this month, Mr Wong announced.

The rest of the U-Save and S&CC rebates will be disbursed in the coming quarters – in July and October this year, and in January next year.

Mr Wong noted that there are currently also other forms of help for households, including top-ups to the Child Development Account, Edusave Account, or Post-Secondary Education Account of every Singaporean child, as well as the GST voucher in terms of cash and Medisave top-ups.

The Government will continue to ensure that these are disbursed to Singaporeans in a "timely manner", he said.

Help will also be extended to businesses, said Mr Wong.

He announced that the disbursement of the Small Business Recovery Grant will be brought forward, and most eligible businesses will be able to receive the grant by June.

The grant provides up to S$10,000 for small- and medium- enterprises (SMEs) most affected by COVID-19 restrictions over the past year.

HELP FOR THE LOWER-INCOME HOUSEHOLDS

More help will also be provided for lower-income households who will be more impacted during this period of higher prices, said Mr Wong.

The Social Service Offices (SSOs) will provide a minimum duration of six months’ support for all new ComCare Short- to Medium-Term Assistance (SMTA) clients who apply between this month and September this year, he said.

“Households who are already on ComCare SMTA can also have their assistance extended for at least another three months if they require further assistance,” added Mr Wong.

“SSOs will continue to exercise flexibility to provide those in need with financial assistance and support. This includes providing ComCare recipients with more cash assistance during this period to cope with inflationary pressures.”

The Government will also do more to help lower-income groups with their public transport fares, said Mr Wong.

Previously, it disbursed Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs) to every household that received a PTV in the last exercise, including more than 30,000 ComCare beneficiaries.

The Government will make another round of disbursements this month for these ComCare recipients, said Mr Wong.

This means that they will receive S$60 of PTVs, which will "roughly cover" the additional fares paid by a family of four this year arising from the fare increase last December.

Besides these ComCare recipients, the PTVs are also available to all households whose monthly income per member does not exceed S$1,600. Applications for such vouchers are open from now until Oct 31.

Eligible households who had already received the first voucher, and who need a second voucher can also apply again.