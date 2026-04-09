Government to cover 13% of fare revenues for school bus and care transport operators amid fuel cost pressures

SINGAPORE: The government will provide temporary support to transport operators that provide services to school students, people with disabilities, as well as some seniors and patients.

The support - equivalent to 13 per cent of transport fare revenues - is intended to help defray higher operating costs driven by increased fuel prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

"With the support, operators should keep fares stable during this period," the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint media release on Thursday (Apr 9).

The support will cover services provided from April to June.

"Subsequently, transport fares may have to rise if fuel prices remain elevated. There are existing subsidies to support students, seniors, patients and persons with disabilities if they are not able to afford their transport," the ministries added.

For the school bus sector, MOE will provide support to operators providing school bus services for primary schools and SPED schools.

The support will be applicable for student transport services, during times when they are operating.

"The support will also provide parents and caregivers with more reaction time to adjust their transport arrangements if needed, ahead of possible fare increases, should the fuel price situation not improve," the ministries said.

Students on the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) will continue to receive support.

MSF, on its part, will provide support to Social Service Agencies that are currently providing MSF-funded disability services and utilising the Enabling Transport Subsidy for client transport arrangements, such as Day Activity Centres and Sheltered Workshops.

These Social Service Agencies will be required to disburse the grant to their contracted transport operators.

MOH will provide support to Long-Term Care and Community Dialysis service providers who provide regular transport services for seniors and patients from April to June. These are MOH-funded Senior Care Centres, Medical Escort and Transport operators, Day Hospices and Community Dialysis centres.

"Seniors and patients can be assured that the cost of care will continue to remain affordable," the authorities said.

"As announced at Budget 2025, subsidies for long-term care services, which include transport services, will be enhanced from July 2026."