Government 'did not get every call right' during COVID-19 crisis, but key is to keep learning: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The Government “did not get every call right” during its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, but the key is to keep learning and “be prepared to make the tough calls”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Apr 12).

In a speech delivered at the Administrative Service appointment and promotion ceremony, the Prime Minister also noted that trust in the Government has been key to Singapore's management of the pandemic.

To continue building this trust, it needs a “top-notch” public service that works “hand-in-glove” with the political leadership, he said at the ceremony held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Mr Lee described COVID-19 as “a stern test” for the Government and highlighted several key takeaways. One of which is the need to make tough calls, especially in times of uncertainty and ambiguity.

For instance, Singapore had to make a judgment call at the start of the pandemic when little was known about the virus.

“Whether to let the outbreak burn through our population, and hope to reach safety through herd immunity, or to tighten up and keep our cases as low as possible, until we learnt how to keep our population safe,” Mr Lee said.

Both had their risks but Singapore decided right from the onset that it would not pay the high price in human lives, the Prime Minister said. So it closed its borders, implemented strict measures and imposed a two-month “circuit breaker” in April 2020 when schools and workplaces were shut and dining out was not allowed.

But a year later, the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant rendered a zero-COVID strategy “less and less tenable”, Mr Lee noted.

Public mindsets also had to be changed, such as the “considerable” public anxiety that came with high daily cases and urging COVID-19 patients to recover at home.

“Fortunately, we executed the shift at just about the right time, and coped well with the subsequent Delta, followed by Omicron surges,” said Mr Lee.

He noted that the Government had to make “many difficult and consequential choices” over the past two years, “often without an established playbook … nor the luxury to wait and see”.

“We had to judge what was best at that point with incomplete information, and act on that in the fog of war,” said Mr Lee, adding that indecision or waiting for all the facts to come before acting “would have been far worse”.

Still, he acknowledged that the Government "did not get every call right".

"We have had our share of challenges and setbacks these past 2 years but the key is to keep on learning and improving; and as we discover more information, to be prepared to update, revise or even reverse our decisions.”