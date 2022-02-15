Government to provide SPH Media Trust with up to S$900m in funding over next 5 years

SINGAPORE: The Government will provide up to S$900 million in funding support for SPH Media Trust (SMT) over the next five years, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Speaking in Parliament, Mrs Teo noted that the funding of up to S$180 million per year for the next five years will help it make “essential investments that move it decisively into the digital era”.

“This will provide SMT with more capital to invest in the future while ensuring they are able to sustain their current operations during this critical transition period," said Mrs Teo.

SMT, which was hived off from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) last year to become a not-for-profit entity, is at an "inflection point" amid the "steep decline" of print media and the migration to the digital space, she said.

While the direction that SMT is charting out is “promising”, significant investments are needed and it will likely be loss-making in the transition period, she said.

Mrs Teo also noted that prior to its restructuring, SPH had invested almost S$50 million annually in technology investments and digital talent.

“This has yielded some success, but from the kind of investments we see elsewhere they clearly need to do more to accelerate the newsrooms’ transformation," she said.

The Government is “ready to put support” behind SMT’s transformation, she said, adding that such government funding is commonplace in many countries, including France, Norway and Sweden.

WHAT SMT NEEDS TO DO

Mrs Teo said SMT’s digital pivot will be key to growing its reach, and more must be done in terms of user experience, newsroom technology and continual evolution in content forms.

"At the backend, infrastructure will have to be robust enough to support the digital transition," she said.

"With increasing digital viewership SMT will also have to ensure resilience and reliability in its news provision."

In terms of talent development, the new SPH Media Academy will update the newsroom’s training programmes, partner with renowned institutions and offer programmes and fellowships to local journalists, among other initiatives.

Vernacular news media will also be sustained and developed, she said.