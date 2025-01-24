16 arrested in KL over government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore residents

SINGAPORE: A transnational scam syndicate has been dismantled and its 16 Malaysian members arrested after a joint operation between Singapore and Malaysia police.

The members, aged between 24 and 43, are suspected of being involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore residents, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jan 24).

At least 1,100 such cases were reported from January to October last year, with total losses amounting to at least S$120 million (US$88 million), said the police in a press release.

“The syndicate is believed to be linked to more than 50 reported cases, with total losses exceeding S$1.4 million,” it added.

The members were arrested in a raid by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on Jan 13 at an office complex in Kuala Lumpur.

They have been charged in Malaysia with criminal conspiracy to commit cheating.