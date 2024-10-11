35 people arrested for suspected involvement in government official impersonation scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 35 people have been arrested following an island-wide anti-scam operation for their suspected involvement in the recent spate of government official impersonation scams.

The suspects - 26 men and nine women - are aged between 17 and 47, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Oct 11).

All but one of them "had allegedly facilitated the scam cases by relinquishing their bank accounts and/or internet banking credentials for monetary gains", SPF said.

A 47-year-old man had also allegedly received criminal proceeds in his bank account.

Twenty-two other people, comprising 12 men and 10 women aged between 17 and 61, are assisting in investigations, police said. A 16-year-old male is also part of the investigations.

On Thursday, the police and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that about S$6.7 million (US$5.1 million) have been lost to government official impersonation scammers in September, with at least 100 reported cases.