CNA Explains: What happens when the government disagrees with the courts?

SINGAPORE: When the High Court overturned deterrent sentences for four young scam mules in September, opting instead for probation and community sentences, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said to parliament of the decision: “This is not the time to go soft.”

On Oct 6, Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, noted that the verdict by a three-judge panel ran contrary to sentencing guidelines by the government calling for sterner penalties such as jail or reformative training.

The cases in question refer to the appeals made to the High Court by Mohamed Erzan Taib Zohri and six separate other scam-related offenders, six of whom were under the age of 21.

The three-judge coram, comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justice Ang Cheng Hock and Justice Hoo Sheau Peng, allowed the appeals for four cases and meted out probation and community-based sentences to them, and dismissed the remaining three.

To this end, Senior Minister Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, said his ministry will be tabling new legislation in parliament to give effect to its policy position on deterrent sentences for scam-related offenders, including youths.

The legislation will be "quite express" and make clear that the court's position in the September case is not to be followed, said Mr Shanmugam.

CNA looks at past instances where lawmakers stepped in after court decisions, and asks legal experts how the balance of power works in practice.

Why did the court depart from sentencing guidelines in this case?

The three-judge High Court coram in September heard the appeals of seven individuals convicted of giving scam syndicates access to their bank accounts or Singpass credentials.

In its judgment of Mohamed Erzan Taib Zohri v Public Prosecutor, the court states that "sentencing guidelines suggested by the SAP (sentencing advisory panel) are not binding on the court but are intended to offer some assistance in the sentencing process".

Among other things, the judgment also stated that it was "too blunt" to assume custodial sentence and reformative training as default for young offenders in such cases.

The parliament should also make clear if its intention was to take away particular sentencing options for an offence, the court noted.