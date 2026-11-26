SINGAPORE: The government, parliament and judiciary must mutually respect each other and maintain clear boundaries, refraining from overreach, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Nov 26).

He added that the government bears primary responsibility for making these boundaries clear in the Constitution and legislation.

"Mutual respect has to start from the government. It requires the government to understand what the rule of law means, and to accept and respect it," said Mr Shanmugam in his hour-long speech.

This does not mean that the executive and the judiciary will always agree, he added.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, was giving the closing address at the Global Rule of Law Conference a day after Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon’s keynote speech at the same event also brought up the need for each branch of government to "stay within its lane" while engaging in dialogue with one another.

Held at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel, the audience included chief justices, judges, lawyers and scholars from over 20 jurisdictions as part of the Singapore judiciary's bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of the rule of law in the island nation.

MUTUAL RESPECT

Stating that he had not discussed with the Chief Justice what to say at the conference, Mr Shanmugam said he realised later that their speeches on the rule of law had some overlaps and ran along similar philosophical lines.

The senior minister said each institution - the government, parliament and the judiciary - has to understand the limit of what it should do and not overreach, because "overreach often invites a reaction, and that is not good".

Referring to how founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew used to give tutorials about contract law to his Cabinet ministers, Mr Shanmugam said this was because he understood the fundamental principle that a small country with no natural resources would be trusted only if its word was good.

“Respect for the law was deeply ingrained in our founding in our leadership. It is an approach that successive governments have sought to maintain and … is deeply understood by all the four prime ministers of Singapore,” said the senior minister.

There is also “considerable continuity in the leadership of our legal institutions”, he said, adding that there have only been four law ministers – including incumbent law minister Edwin Tong – and four chief justices since Singapore’s independence.

When it came to matters which the executive and the judiciary do not always agree on, Mr Shanmugam said there will be occasions “where the courts interpret the law in a way that is different from the government's policy objectives".

"When that happens, the government must respect the court's decision. But if it considers that the law needs to be changed, it must go back to parliament, explain its position, and seek legislative change."

He added that such situations can be quite rare.

Recently, the government proposed legal changes for reformative training or jail to be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam-related offences.

This followed a September High Court ruling in which a panel of judges including Chief Justice said reformative training or imprisonment should not be the default sentence in such a situation.

The government later disagreed with the court. Mr Shanmugam told parliament at the time: "This is not the time to go soft."

While the senior minister did not bring up this example In his closing address on Thursday, he said mutual respect is also much easier to maintain when each institution has clarity on where its powers begin and where they end.

"Where the boundaries are unclear, the courts may find themselves having to decide questions with far-reaching policy consequences," said Mr Shanmugam.

He then cited foreign cases where the courts have directed governments on matters of policy, such as what type of fuel should be used in public buses or what numerical limits should be imposed on prison populations.

“Perhaps these situations arose because the relevant constitution or legislation gave the courts a broad role in protecting rights without clearly defining the limits of judicial intervention in matters of policy,” said Mr Shanmugam.

In another case in the United Kingdom, he noted how a tribunal had ruled in favour of a Nigerian man who appealed against his deportation after he was jailed for false imprisonment of the woman.

The man later violently raped another woman less than three years later.

“Cases like this illustrate the difficult consequences that can arise when questions of immigration and public safety are determined through the court process,” said Mr Shanmugam.

While the court was not wrong to apply the law as they understood it, he noted that such decisions can have consequences well beyond the parties before the court, affecting public safety and those who have no voice in the proceedings.

The point is that among other things, such a situation could lead to public dissatisfaction and a “general loss of trust in institutions”, including the judiciary, he said.

SECTION 377A EXAMPLE

Turning to Singapore, Mr Shanmugam cited how the 2023 repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men, was handled in Singapore.

He said that in the lead-up to the repeal, the government sought to maintain a balance between the desire of the majority for Singapore to be a socially conservative society with heterosexual families, and making sure that there was space for the LGBT community to live their lives and contribute to society.

The government then came up with what Mr Shanmugam called "a somewhat messy compromise" of neither repealing Section 377A nor enforcing it, because of the concern that the issue, if forced, would divide and polarise society.

When a case came up before the Court of Appeal in 2022 challenging the constitutionality of Section 377A, the court began its judgment by setting out the limits of its own role, said Mr Shanmugam.

The court said differences of this kind were better mediated through politics and not litigation, and that parliament was best placed to devise a pluralistic vision that accommodated divergent interests.

The petition was dismissed without the court having to decide whether Section 377A was in fact unconstitutional.

Mr Shanmugam said it was interesting that both he and Chief Justice Menon had used this same example in their speeches.