Government, parliament and judiciary must have mutual respect and not overreach: Shanmugam
Senior Minister K Shanmugam said the government must respect court decisions even when they differ from its policy objectives, and seek legislative changes through parliament where necessary.
SINGAPORE: The government, parliament and judiciary must mutually respect each other and maintain clear boundaries, refraining from overreach, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Nov 26).
He added that the government bears primary responsibility for making these boundaries clear in the Constitution and legislation.
"Mutual respect has to start from the government. It requires the government to understand what the rule of law means, and to accept and respect it," said Mr Shanmugam in his hour-long speech.
This does not mean that the executive and the judiciary will always agree, he added.
Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, was giving the closing address at the Global Rule of Law Conference a day after Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon’s keynote speech at the same event also brought up the need for each branch of government to "stay within its lane" while engaging in dialogue with one another.
Held at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel, the audience included chief justices, judges, lawyers and scholars from over 20 jurisdictions as part of the Singapore judiciary's bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of the rule of law in the island nation.
MUTUAL RESPECT
Stating that he had not discussed with the Chief Justice what to say at the conference, Mr Shanmugam said he realised later that their speeches on the rule of law had some overlaps and ran along similar philosophical lines.
The senior minister said each institution - the government, parliament and the judiciary - has to understand the limit of what it should do and not overreach, because "overreach often invites a reaction, and that is not good".
Referring to how founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew used to give tutorials about contract law to his Cabinet ministers, Mr Shanmugam said this was because he understood the fundamental principle that a small country with no natural resources would be trusted only if its word was good.
“Respect for the law was deeply ingrained in our founding in our leadership. It is an approach that successive governments have sought to maintain and … is deeply understood by all the four prime ministers of Singapore,” said the senior minister.
There is also “considerable continuity in the leadership of our legal institutions”, he said, adding that there have only been four law ministers – including incumbent law minister Edwin Tong – and four chief justices since Singapore’s independence.
When it came to matters which the executive and the judiciary do not always agree on, Mr Shanmugam said there will be occasions “where the courts interpret the law in a way that is different from the government's policy objectives".
"When that happens, the government must respect the court's decision. But if it considers that the law needs to be changed, it must go back to parliament, explain its position, and seek legislative change."
He added that such situations can be quite rare.
Recently, the government proposed legal changes for reformative training or jail to be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam-related offences.
This followed a September High Court ruling in which a panel of judges including Chief Justice said reformative training or imprisonment should not be the default sentence in such a situation.
The government later disagreed with the court. Mr Shanmugam told parliament at the time: "This is not the time to go soft."
While the senior minister did not bring up this example In his closing address on Thursday, he said mutual respect is also much easier to maintain when each institution has clarity on where its powers begin and where they end.
"Where the boundaries are unclear, the courts may find themselves having to decide questions with far-reaching policy consequences," said Mr Shanmugam.
He then cited foreign cases where the courts have directed governments on matters of policy, such as what type of fuel should be used in public buses or what numerical limits should be imposed on prison populations.
“Perhaps these situations arose because the relevant constitution or legislation gave the courts a broad role in protecting rights without clearly defining the limits of judicial intervention in matters of policy,” said Mr Shanmugam.
In another case in the United Kingdom, he noted how a tribunal had ruled in favour of a Nigerian man who appealed against his deportation after he was jailed for false imprisonment of the woman.
The man later violently raped another woman less than three years later.
“Cases like this illustrate the difficult consequences that can arise when questions of immigration and public safety are determined through the court process,” said Mr Shanmugam.
While the court was not wrong to apply the law as they understood it, he noted that such decisions can have consequences well beyond the parties before the court, affecting public safety and those who have no voice in the proceedings.
The point is that among other things, such a situation could lead to public dissatisfaction and a “general loss of trust in institutions”, including the judiciary, he said.
SECTION 377A EXAMPLE
Turning to Singapore, Mr Shanmugam cited how the 2023 repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men, was handled in Singapore.
He said that in the lead-up to the repeal, the government sought to maintain a balance between the desire of the majority for Singapore to be a socially conservative society with heterosexual families, and making sure that there was space for the LGBT community to live their lives and contribute to society.
The government then came up with what Mr Shanmugam called "a somewhat messy compromise" of neither repealing Section 377A nor enforcing it, because of the concern that the issue, if forced, would divide and polarise society.
When a case came up before the Court of Appeal in 2022 challenging the constitutionality of Section 377A, the court began its judgment by setting out the limits of its own role, said Mr Shanmugam.
The court said differences of this kind were better mediated through politics and not litigation, and that parliament was best placed to devise a pluralistic vision that accommodated divergent interests.
The petition was dismissed without the court having to decide whether Section 377A was in fact unconstitutional.
Mr Shanmugam said it was interesting that both he and Chief Justice Menon had used this same example in their speeches.
"An academic writing about this case might well conclude that the court found an elegant way to avoid deciding the substantive question and leave it to the political process," he said.
While most governments would have preferred that the courts dealt with such cases, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore's government decided to "act to find a way forward".
Section 377A was later repealed by parliament.
Mr Shanmugam said Singapore's society as a whole could have been worse off if the Court of Appeal had struck out Section 377A, and the consensus and trust built on compromise could not have been achieved.
EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULE OF LAW
The senior minister pointed out that Singapore has exceptions to the rule of law, which are necessary as they “paradoxically” strengthen and support a stable society with the rule of law.
"The legitimacy of this legislation ultimately rests on public confidence that the powers will be exercised responsibly and not arbitrarily," he said.
The Internal Security Act (ISA), for example, allows the Minister for Home Affairs to order preventive detention on the grounds of national security or public order.
The exercise of preventive detention powers under the ISA has been challenged in Singapore's courts, but it was made clear that the courts cannot go into the assessment of the government's considerations.
Over time, the government added extrajudicial safeguards. For example, if a detainee appeals against his detention, the appeal goes to an independent advisory board chaired by a Supreme Court judge, who is appointed by the president.
The minister can disagree with the advisory board, but the president has the final say and can overrule the minister.
JUDICIARY MUST BE PROTECTED
Mr Shanmugam also spoke at length about the importance of protecting the prestige and standing of the judiciary from public attacks.
Judges, unlike politicians, cannot go out and publicly defend themselves against attacks on their integrity, he said.
The government has a primary responsibility to protect the judiciary from such attacks, whether or not they agree with the judgment.
Even when there is strong public unhappiness, the government is to defend the independence and integrity of the judiciary, said Mr Shanmugam.
If the government feels strongly about the issue, it should change the law and not criticise or attack the courts in parliament or in public, even if it is "politically opportune" for the government to do so.
“Criticising the judiciary might get the government some short-term points, but the long-term damage is to the judiciary and the country as a whole,” he said.
He used the example of the 2018 Court of Appeal decision in the City Harvest Church criminal breach of trust case.
The decision, which meant the directors would not face a higher sentence, caused much public angst and unhappiness, perhaps even outrage, said Mr Shanmugam.
"Many felt that the church leaders should have faced heavier penalties," he said. "You know, the man in the street has a certain common wisdom."
Online comments alleged, among other things, that the judges had let them off lightly because they were rich. Mr Shanmugam said he decided to make a ministerial statement in parliament to make it clear that such comments were "quite unacceptable".
He also said that judges should not be personally attacked or have their integrity impugned just because people do not agree with their decision.
The government also made it clear that those who continued to make such comments would be prosecuted.
Mr Shanmugam said the government chose not to defend Mr Edwin Tong, then counsel for the appellants and now Law Minister, in parliament.
This was because he was entitled to defend himself as a politician, he said.
He said judgments can be criticised, but baseless attacks on the integrity and impartiality of judges should not and cannot be allowed.
On protecting the prestige and standing of the judiciary, Mr Shanmugam said the rule of law does not exist in a vacuum, but that it is implemented by people.
Therefore, good lawyers are needed in the judiciary, in the Attorney-General's Chambers and across different branches of government, including law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Law.
Remuneration is an important part of this, he said, adding that for the very best people, any move to the public service will involve financial sacrifice.
"In general, to run a system properly with good people, you need to ensure a fair remuneration. These are deliberate policy choices that the government has made and defended publicly," he said.
"If we want a strong legal system, we must be prepared to invest in the people who operate it."
INTERNATIONAL RULE OF LAW
Mr Shanmugam also made reference to what the United States' Secretary of State said recently about the rule of law in the international law context.
"The secretary essentially said that the US does not consider itself bound by international law, meaning from the US perspective, it doesn't see itself bound by the rule of law in an international context," said Mr Shanmugam.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had used the quote "Stop quoting laws to men with swords" during a speech at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention in Washington, warning the International Criminal Court against trying to enforce its rulings on Americans.
Mr Shanmugam said it was clear that the rule of law in the international context would face some challenges in the foreseeable future.
However, the rule of law in Singapore is on "much firmer footing", he said.
Here, the rule of law is of fundamental importance for two reasons - first, without it, Singapore would not be a successful economy.
Second, without the rule of law, even Singapore's very survival as an independent country would have been in question, he said.
He referred to Wednesday’s anecdote shared by the Chief Justice who responded to a foreign jurist with an unfavourable view on Singapore's "unconscionable limitations of free speech and other individual rights".
The Chief Justice had said that if he had a daughter, and if she wanted to go out for a run in the middle of the night, he would not lose any sleep.
Mr Shanmugam shared his own story, about how he and his male grassroots leaders entered a lift with a young girl aged four to six.
"The idea that a girl of that age can walk into a lift alone with a group of men," he said.
He added that the girl just stared when spoken to.
"I think she had been told, 'don't talk to strangers', but no one had told her - 'don't walk into a lift full of strangers," said Mr Shanmugam.
"And when her floor comes, she presses the lift button, walks out. That is Singapore," he said.