Government raises confirmed private housing supply by 26%, to launch first sale site in Marina South

SINGAPORE: The Government has raised the land supply for private housing on the confirmed list under the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the second half of this year by 26 per cent to 3,050 units, including the first sale site located in the Marina South precinct.

The confirmed list comprises five private residential sites (including one Executive Condominium (EC) site) and one commercial and residential site, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Tuesday (Jun 7).

Together, the sites on the Confirmed List can yield about 3,505 private residential units (including 495 EC units) - up from 2,785 units in the Programme for the first half - as well as 14,750 sqm gross floor area of commercial space.

URA said the supply of private housing on the Confirmed List was increased to maintain market stability and ensure sufficient supply amid market demand.

"The Government had earlier increased the supply of private housing on the Confirmed List for the 1H2022 GLS Programme to cater to the strong housing demand," said URA.

"With the demand for private housing remaining resilient, the inventory of unsold private housing

units has continued to decline in recent months."

Ms Catherine He, head of research at Colliers noted that the number of residential units introduced on the Confirmed List is the highest since the 3,915 units in second half of 2014.

"The increase in residential units introduced will help to provide a much-needed boost for developers to shore up their land inventory, as the supply from GLS sites is gradually stepped up," said Ms He.

"Under the backdrop of continued improvements in economic and labour conditions, healthy new home sales, and unsold inventory at a historical low, Colliers believes that these sites are likely to attract a healthy level of bidding activity. They are also located at upcoming residential estates and should see strong demand from upgraders."