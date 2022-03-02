Government has recovered ‘over 99%’ of the S$370 million wage support grants wrongly paid to firms

SINGAPORE: The Government has recovered “over 99 per cent” of the S$370 million wrongly paid to companies as part of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah during the Ministry of Finance’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 2).

The wage support grants were erroneously paid to about 5,400 companies in October 2020 due to mistakes in computing the disbursements. There were “errors in the compilation and processing of business reopening dates” after the COVID-19 circuit breaker period that year, authorities said in a media release in April last year.

Responding to a question from Member of Parliament Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast) on the controls and governance for pandemic-related support schemes, Ms Indranee said the Government “struck a balance between keeping processes simple and putting in place controls to prevent abuse or errors” as it looked to roll out such schemes quickly.

A risk assessment was done for the JSS, she added. For cases with higher fraud risk, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) required firms to authenticate their CPF contributions before releasing payouts.

IRAS has denied payments to employers who attempt to abuse the scheme and as of last week, it referred 14 cases to the police for investigation, she added.

“Despite these efforts, given the unprecedented complexity and the need for urgent disbursement across the board through JSS, there were some mistakes which are deeply regretted. When such an instance was discovered, we took immediate efforts to rectify them,” she said.

“Out of the S$370 million JSS overpayment discovered earlier, we have recovered over 99 per cent and are working on recovering the rest."

With the pandemic continuing to disrupt global supply chains and business activities, the Government is aware of the pressures and challenges faced by companies.

“The Government has therefore continued to provide support to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, and made adjustments with changing circumstances,” Ms Indranee said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation going into 2022 and adjust our measures as necessary.”