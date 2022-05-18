Social media accounts of political officials, government agencies spammed by supporters of Indonesian preacher who was denied entry

SINGAPORE: The social media accounts of a number of political holders and government agencies have been spammed by supporters of an Indonesian preacher who was denied entry into Singapore on Monday (May 16), said a Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) spokesperson on Wednesday.

Abdul Somad Batubara had arrived at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and was placed on a ferry back to Batam on the same day.

Responding to media queries, the MCI spokesperson said there were calls for cyberattacks against Singapore Government social media accounts on public Indonesian chat groups.

CNA understands that the Instagram accounts of President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were among those that were affected, as was Mr Lee's Twitter account..

The Instagram accounts of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Tourism Board were also spammed.