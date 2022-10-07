Singapore unveils strategy to counter terrorism financing

SINGAPORE: The Goverment unveiled a strategy against terrorism financing on Friday (Oct 7).

Called The National Strategy for Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), the strategy comprises actions to prevent, detect, investigate and enforce aspects of terrorism financing, a joint press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Monetary Authority of Singapore stated.

The authorities stated that the strategy was formulated based on findings from an assessment of terrorism financing risk conducted in 2020.

"Singapore’s key terrorism financing threats are posed by regional and international terrorist groups as well as radicalised individuals, as they raise, move and use financial resources for terrorism purposes," the press release stated.

Singapore has seen several terrorism financing cases in recent years, including a Bangladeshi national working as a construction worker in Singapore who donated to fund-raising campaigns to support a terrorist group.

Others include a Singaporean businessman who gave another man money to facilitate the latter's journey to Syria to join a terrorist group.