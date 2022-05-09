Government would 'think very carefully' before recentralising HDB township maintenance: Sim Ann

SINGAPORE: The Government would “think very carefully” before recentralising township maintenance, as decentralisation is key in the current town council (TC) model, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on Monday (May 9).

Her comments came in response to an adjournment motion by MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok), who urged authorities to relook the current model of estate management through TCs.

Instead, he suggested recentralising resources with the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and having it handle maintenance services as it did in the past.

Noting that “devolution is at the heart of the town council concept”, Ms Sim said the model also represents an “important partnership” between elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and residents in co-creating their living environment.

“An effective town council can build a town into a distinctive, cohesive, and vibrant community, with a unique identity endearing to its residents.”

Nevertheless, she said Mr Murali had provided “helpful reminders” about other considerations, such as having to keep maintenance costs in mind when designing new HDB towns – one among the points he raised in his motion.

RELOOKING THE TOWN COUNCIL MODEL

In his speech, Mr Murali noted that in Singapore’s earlier days, HDB and its predecessor, Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), built flats and managed the common property within estates.

Since 1989, the responsibility to manage, maintain and improve these elements has come under the respective town councils.

The bulk of funding for this comes from service & conservancy charges (S&CC) that residents pay. There are also Government grants.

Though the TC model has worked “reasonably well”, Mr Murali pointed out several issues.

That includes how maintenance costs for newer Build-to-Order (BTO) developments are “significantly higher” than for older estates, because of extra features they have.

For instance, “verdant green gardens” would require specialist contractors, rather than general landscaping ones, leading to cost increases.

He added that town councils do not enjoy the same economies of scale that HDB would have due to its size.

“I am not making an argument to trade off aesthetics for costs – all I am asking for is a deeper reflection on the implication of each decision at the construction and design stage.”

He added that in the past, HDB were better able to factor in maintenance costs when developing blocks, as it had to “balance its books”.

“Thirty years later, it seems to me there are warning signs that either this ability may have hollowed out, or that it is not foremost on the minds of the officers, given that they have no incentive to look at maintenance – only development.”