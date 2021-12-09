Governments, businesses need to work together to tackle climate change: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Even as Singapore continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it also needs to plan for a post-pandemic future where climate change will be a major challenge, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Dec 9).

“(Climate change) is an existential crisis for the entire world and even more so for Singapore because we are a low-lying city-state,” he said.

While governments can build a strong foundation for sustainability efforts in their respective countries, this alone will not "move the needle" unless there is strong cooperation from businesses, he added in a speech delivered at the start of the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards Ceremony.

"It is crucial that governments and businesses work together to speed up the transition to a more sustainable future," said Mr Wong.

In Singapore, the Government will set the "overall framework" to decarbonise the economy, Mr Wong said.

One is through regulations and policies to reduce the amount of carbon emissions. Singapore will start with a "right carbon price", which is necessary to internalise the cost of carbon and bring about a reduction in carbon footprint.

Singapore's revised carbon tax rate for 2024 will be announced in next year's Budget, Mr Wong has previously said.

Another "big lever" that the Government can use is stricter standards, such as the country’s plans to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and have all vehicles running on cleaner energy by 2040.

The Government is also committed to supporting businesses in making the shift towards more sustainable practices, with programmes and schemes already available to help ease the transition, said Mr Wong.

For example, the new Enterprise Sustainability Programme will support Singapore businesses on sustainability initiatives and capture opportunities in the green economy. More than 6,000 firms are expected to benefit from this new programme over the next four years.

Other efforts include developing a robust financing ecosystem to support the green transition, and a market for voluntary carbon credits.

On the latter, Mr Wong said some companies may face difficulties in eliminating emissions completely or quickly, and one way to offset their residual emissions is through the purchase of carbon credits.

Carbon credits can also help to channel private financing towards climate-related projects that may otherwise not take off.

The Government is working to develop the carbon credit market in Singapore and position Singapore as a hub for carbon management services, he added.

"In many ways, we believe we are well-positioned to serve as a carbon services and trading hub for Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific, given our foundation as a regional centre for professional services, commodity trading and financial services," Mr Wong said.

He added that Singapore is already home to more than 70 carbon services and trading firms that use Singapore as a base to serve the region and engage in carbon market activities.

"We will continue to support these companies and more that are interested to be a part of our carbon services and trading ecosystem," said the minister.