GovTech and Google DeepMind developing real-time detection of AI scams on devices

SINGAPORE: The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) is collaborating with artificial intelligence research laboratory Google DeepMind to develop real-time detection of AI scams on devices, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Mrs Teo, who is also the minister-in-charge of cybersecurity and smart nation group, said the collaboration could provide stronger protection while preserving privacy.

“If our devices can recognise signs of manipulation early, we can help potential victims avoid financial or credential loss, while keeping their personal messages on their devices,” she said.

Speaking at the Singapore International Cyber Week at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, she said the fight against scams has become “harder to win” because of artificial intelligence.

“Our response should not be to turn away from AI because scammers misuse it. Instead, we must tune up our defences and make them better,” she said, adding that Singapore must coordinate its responses more tightly as scammers deploy their tactics across multiple systems.

A victim may first encounter a scam on social media, move to a messaging platform, receive a phone call and transfer money through a financial institution, said Mrs Teo. Each stage offers a chance to intervene, but no single defender sees the whole chain.

“It is therefore not enough to make every organisation better at stopping scams. We must also connect our defences so that a single signal detected on one part of the ecosystem can trigger action elsewhere.”

At the same time, AI can be used to detect threats at scale, she said. For example, the Scam Analytics and Tactical Intervention System by GovTech and the Singapore Police Force uses AI to scan and assess more than 600,000 websites every day, each in a matter of seconds.

It disrupts around 20,000 malicious websites every month, and has expanded to include mobile numbers and online platforms that are suspicious.

This allows Singapore to find and act on threats at a speed and scale that human effort alone cannot match, Mrs Teo said.