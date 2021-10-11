Logo
No evidence that GP who died of COVID-19 was infected by patient: MOH
No evidence that GP who died of COVID-19 was infected by patient: MOH

Hosanna Medical Centre in MacPherson. (Photo: Google Maps Street View)

11 Oct 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:39PM)
SINGAPORE: There was no evidence that a general practitioner (GP) who died from COVID-19 complications was infected by a patient, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 11).

The 65-year-old Singaporean man died on Saturday and was reported by the ministry on the same day.

"His clinic is neither a public health preparedness clinic nor a swab-and-send-home clinic for COVID-19. We also have no records that his clinic saw any COVID-19 patients recently," said MOH.

The ministry added that the doctor was partially vaccinated against COVID-19 with a non-mRNA vaccine under the Special Access Route and had no known medical conditions.

On Monday morning, Member of Parliament for MacPherson, Ms Tin Pei Ling expressed her condolences, describing him as "a caring GP in MacPherson".

"I learnt about the great things he had done for our community in MacPherson from residents who used to see him at his clinic. They shared about how the affable doctor made visits to the clinic less intimidating. They enjoyed the small talks and tips on leading a healthy and holistic lifestyle, which he was so passionate about," said Ms Tin.

"Residents knew that he did so out of sincerity and care for their well-being. Many of his patients became friends with him."

Ms Tin added: "Perhaps as a resident himself, he saw how MacPherson has a significant community of elderly and less privileged residents.

"He therefore kept consultation charges low so that the more vulnerable residents would be encouraged to seek medical care when needed. Many of us are moved by his benevolence to the community."

According to 8world, his clinic - Hosanna Medical Centre - is located at 51 Circuit Road.

Citing a staff member, it reported that the clinic has been closed since Oct 4.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/jt

