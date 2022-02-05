GP memo not needed to return to work or school after COVID-19 recovery: Government

SINGAPORE: Students and employees who have recovered from COVID-19 infection are not required to present memos to return to work or school, including pre-schools and Institutes of Higher Learning.

This comes following a surge in patients visiting general practitioner clinics to get such letters or memos, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency said in a joint press release on Saturday (Feb 5).

“These visits are not necessary, and risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require medical attention,” they said.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an antigen rapid test (ART) are required to isolate at home for at least 72 hours under the current health protocols.

“If they are well, they may exit isolation to resume normal activities once they test negative on their self-administered ART,” they added.

They also advised employers and employees to familiarise themselves with COVID-19 health protocols.

“Employees who test positive for COVID-19 (either through self-test or at a GP clinic) should immediately inform their employers and not return to the workplace, in order to prevent the virus from spreading,” they said.

“Those who are well should be allowed to work from home if they are able to do so. If they are unable to work from home, their employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave without requiring a medical certificate from the employees.”