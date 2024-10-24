Grab employees required to work 5 days a week in office starting Dec 2

SINGAPORE: Grab will require its employees to work five days a week in the office starting in December, the technology firm told its staff during a town hall on Thursday (Oct 24) morning.

Employees confirmed on the condition of anonymity that the mandate will start on Dec 2.

They said that the rationale for the move - which was explained during the town hall - was to facilitate more collaboration and interactions in the office.

One employee told CNA that she had suspected this move was in the works, as the company had been “ramping up” returning to the office since the middle of last year.

Grab began taking a stricter stance on working from the office earlier this year, she said.

“They said there would be disciplinary action against those who don't comply (with return-to-office mandates),” said the employee in her 30s, who has been working with the company for three years.

Currently, she works three days a week in the office and two days from home.

Two years post-pandemic, more companies have summoned employees back to the office. Last month, tech giant Amazon mandated a five office days a week policy starting next year.

Such post-pandemic mandates were put in the spotlight when in 2022 Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk enacted a strict return-to-office policy, demanding employees spend a minimum of forty hours in the office per week.

Asked if the mandate by Grab follows the same spirit as Tesla, the Grab employee said that the firm will “still accommodate flexible hours and exceptional personal circumstances”.