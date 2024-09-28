Some Grab users unable to use credit cards on app due to 'service disruption'

SINGAPORE: Credit card payment options were down for some Grab users on Saturday (Sep 28) due to a "service disruption".
Users could only use GrabPay, but could not top it up using credit cards.
Credit card options were greyed out on the app, with a notice reading: "Some linked methods are temporarily unavailable due to service disruption."
Some customers took to social media to ask Grab about the issue.
One person wrote in a Facebook comment that he could not use his credit card. Grab replied: "We apologise for the inconvenience.
"Due to a service disruption, some cashless payments are temporarily unavailable. You can try again later."
Another user said his GrabPay was down and he could not top it up using a credit card.
Grab asked the customer to restart his phone and attempt the top-up again.
CNA has contacted Grab for more information, including when the service disruption started.
Grab said it was "working to get more drivers online" after the recent MRT disruption. A notice on Grab's app read: "Please book in advance for urgent rides."
There has been no train service between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations on the East-West Line since Wednesday morning.
A faulty first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries train that has been in service for more than 35 years was returning to Ulu Pandan Depot when its axle box dislodged and dropped, said SMRT and LTA.
This caused one bogie - or an undercarriage with wheels - to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.
In turn, this severely damaged the track and track equipment, with 34 rail breaks across 1.6km of westbound tracks between Clementi and Dover stations.
Three machines that are used to divert trains to different tracks, a third rail that supplies power, as well as power cables and rail clips were also damaged.