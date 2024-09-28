Some Grab users unable to use credit cards on app due to 'service disruption'

Some customers took to social media to ask Grab about the issue.

One person wrote in a Facebook comment that he could not use his credit card. Grab replied: "We apologise for the inconvenience.

"Due to a service disruption, some cashless payments are temporarily unavailable. You can try again later."

Another user said his GrabPay was down and he could not top it up using a credit card.

Grab asked the customer to restart his phone and attempt the top-up again.

CNA has contacted Grab for more information, including when the service disruption started.

Grab said it was "working to get more drivers online" after the recent MRT disruption. A notice on Grab's app read: "Please book in advance for urgent rides."