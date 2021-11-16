Grab hit by 'service disruption' as users in Southeast Asia report app is down

SINGAPORE: Grab said it was hit by a "service disruption" on Tuesday (Nov 16) morning, with some users in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand reporting that ride-hailing and food delivery services were down.

"Our teams are working hard to fix this and we will provide updates as they become available. We apologise for the inconvenience," the Singapore-based company told CNA at around 10.20am.

Affected users were seen commenting on Grab's Facebook page from around 8am, saying they were unable to search for locations and book rides on the app.

Among them was a user based in Bangkok who said ride-hailing locations had not been available on the app for the past hours.

Other commenters said the app was down not just for passengers but also drivers, who were unable to receive jobs.

One user said the app for GrabFood riders was also unresponsive, "rendering us all 'jobless' in full gear".

Grab said it was experiencing "some technical difficulties with our app" in its replies to these users.

"Our engineers are working at full steam to recover the app. Please be patient with us and try again later," it added.

About an hour later at 9am, the company said in a Facebook post that "some of our services are not accessible at the moment" and that it was looking into this.

The same statement was also posted on GrabFood's official Facebook page.