‘We got out just in time’: Grab driver and passengers narrowly escape car bursting into flames

SINGAPORE: A Grab driver and his three passengers narrowly escaped their vehicle before it burst into flames on Sunday night (Sep 5).

The incident happened along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), before the Yio Chu Kang exit. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.30pm.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, said SCDF, adding that there were no injuries.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation,” it said in response to CNA queries.

A video tweeted on Tuesday by Mr Saurav Tiwari, one of the passengers, showed a black car burning on a chevron marking at an expressway. "We got out just in time!" he was heard saying.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Tiwari said he was with his flatmate Mr Ankur Sharma and a friend, Ms Richa Tibarewal. They boarded the Grab vehicle at around 9pm when they suddenly smelled smoke.

“The car started filling up inside and we could definitely smell it and we could see the smoke around the car also,” the 34-year-old said, adding that they panicked after seeing motorcyclists pointing towards the car.

According to Mr Tiwari, the driver tried to look for a road shoulder where he could stop the car, but there were too many vehicles on the expressway. It took them 40 to 50 seconds before they managed to stop at the chevron marking.

As they were trying to escape, Mr Sharma - who was sitting on the right rear seat - found that his door was jammed. All three passengers managed to rush out from the left rear door.

Mr Sharma and the driver briefly tried to find out where the smoke was coming from.

“He opened the boot while checking where the smoke was coming from and then he saw a whole cloud of smoke coming out of the boot of the car and so we backed out and that’s when I started the video,” said Mr Tiwari.

Within three to four minutes, the car burst into flames, he said.