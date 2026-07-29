Grab to pilot on-demand autonomous vehicle service in Punggol

SINGAPORE: Grab will pilot an on-demand autonomous vehicle (AV) service in Punggol in the next few months, allowing riders to book an AV to travel directly between existing pick-up and drop-off points served by its current shuttle routes.

Grab currently operates autonomous shuttles in Punggol that ply fixed routes with designated pick-up and drop-off points.

The pilot will see AVs take the most direct route between the rider’s selected pick-up and drop-off points instead of following a fixed route, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Jul 29).

The new service will open to trial riders in the next few months, before being gradually made available to the public in the fourth quarter of 2026, when commercial fares will apply, Grab said.

It will improve transport options between residential areas and key amenities, including medical clinics, markets, schools and transport hubs like Punggol Coast MRT station, it added.

LTA announced the pilot programme as an enhancement to the current autonomous shuttle services in Punggol, following feedback from its post-ride surveys.

Among survey respondents, including around 270 Punggol residents, almost 60 per cent said they preferred being able to choose where they board and alight, while around 40 per cent preferred more direct routes to their destinations.