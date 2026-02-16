Grab driver moved off while 75-year-old passenger was boarding vehicle, causing knee fracture

SINGAPORE: A Grab driver who was distracted by an ambulance drove off while his 75-year-old passenger was still boarding his vehicle.

The woman fell and fractured her knee.

Teo Shim Yian, who is also 75, was fined S$3,500 (US$2,770) by a court on Monday (Feb 16) for one count of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that the victim and her grandson booked a ride via the Grab application at around 4.50pm on Aug 12, 2024.

They waited at the car park at Block 27, Upper Changi Road for the vehicle to arrive.

Teo accepted the booking and drove to fetch them. At the location, he stopped behind a stationary ambulance and noticed that his passengers had a wheelchair with them.

Teo's usual practice was to assist passengers to load their wheelchairs into the boot, but he remained in his seat this time.

The victim's grandson opened the left rear door of the car for the victim to board.

She placed her right leg into the vehicle while her left leg remained on the road.

At this time, Teo got distracted as he saw the ambulance in front of him driving away.

He began driving off without checking whether the passengers had boarded his vehicle.

The elderly woman, who was partially in the vehicle, fell onto the road as he drove off.

Her grandson, who had not boarded, shouted at Teo to stop.

Teo braked and alighted from his vehicle. He helped the woman to the wheelchair before helping her board the car and driving the pair to their destination.

Later that day, the victim went to hospital and was found to have a fractured knee. She was warded for two days and given 30 days of hospitalisation leave.

The prosecutor sought a fine of between S$3,000 and S$5,000 for Teo, along with 18 months' disqualification from driving.

She said the main aggravating factor was Teo's poor driving record.

He has committed 17 traffic offences between 2002 and 2024, mostly for speeding and dashing red lights.

He received composition fines of up to S$400 for the offences, along with demerit points.

However, the prosecutor acknowledged that Teo rendered assistance to the victim and pleaded guilty.

Teo said nothing in mitigation. He paid the fine in full.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.