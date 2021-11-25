Grab driver accused of picking up passengers despite being ordered to stay home on medical leave

SINGAPORE: Despite being given a medical certificate that required him to stay home for five days, a Grab driver allegedly went out to work, picking up seven passengers over two days.

Rahim Mahon, 63, faces two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act of exposing others to the risk of infection.

He was charged on Nov 3, and returned to court on Thursday (Nov 25) for a further mention of his case.

According to charge sheets, Rahim visited Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic on Jan 15 this year. The attending doctor issued him a medical certificate that required him to stay home for five days from Jan 15 to 19, as he had symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection.

He had reason to suspect that he had contracted COVID-19 or had come into contact with someone who had the disease, but is said to have left his flat in Teck Whye that same day to pick up Grab passengers.

Court documents did not state whether Rahim had actually contracted COVID-19.

On Jan 15, he allegedly picked up a passenger via a Grab booking from Pavilion Grove and drove them to Beach Road, before picking up another passenger from Mackenzie Road and taking them to Mount Sophia.

The next day, Rahim picked up another five Grab passengers from about 8.45am to 2pm, charge sheets said.

He first drove a passenger from Senja Link to Handy Road, before taking a second from Senja Road to Kaki Bukit. He took another three passengers from Bedok Reservoir Road to Cleantech Loop, Jalan Bahar to Orchid Club Road and Yishun to Dempsey Road.

Rahim intends to plead guilty, adding that he had "many obligations for my family". He was given a date to do so in January.

If found guilty of exposing others to the risk of infection, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both per charge.