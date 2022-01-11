Grab driver jailed for picking up passengers while on medical leave, refused to take COVID-19 swab test

SINGAPORE: A Grab driver who went to the doctor with acute respiratory symptoms was told to take a swab test and stay home on medical leave, but he refused to take the test and instead continued to pick up passengers.

Rahim Mahon, 63, was given five weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 11). He pleaded guilty to one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act of exposing others to the risk of infection. A second charge was considered in sentencing.

It is not known if he had COVID-19, as he did not take a swab test.

The court heard that Rahim visited Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic on the morning of Jan 15 last year for a review following an earlier visit for a urinary tract infection.

The doctor asked him if he had any other symptoms, and he said he had a cough for the past two days. The doctor examined him and diagnosed him with an upper respiratory tract infection with low grade fever and urinary symptoms.

The doctor then told him that he was required to take a COVID-19 swab test because of his symptoms, and would be issued with a three-day medical certificate during which he could not leave his home.

She also asked him to return to the consultation room to collect his medical certificate and medication, as well as to review his urine test before leaving.

Rahim submitted his urine sample for testing and went to a room where a swab test was meant to be conducted on him, but he refused to take it.

The doctor was informed about this and went over to tell him that if he refused to take a swab test, he would get a five-day medical certificate instead. During this time, he could not leave his home or work as a Grab driver, she said.

Rahim raised concerns about not being able to get food during the period of medical leave and the doctor told him that the polyclinic could help him make arrangements with the People's Association to get necessities.

As Rahim maintained his refusal to take the swab test, the doctor gave him a five-day medical certificate for the period of Jan 15 to Jan 19, with both dates inclusive.

She told him he was legally obliged to stay home and that breaking this obligation to continue driving his Grab car could result in prosecution.

Rahim left the polyclinic without waiting for his urine test results or collecting his medical certificate. The clinic staff tried to call him multiple times but the call was cut off each time.

The next day, Rahim left his home between about 8.45am and 2pm to pick up Grab passengers. He completed five jobs from Senja Link to Handy Road, Senja Road to Kaki Bukit, Bedok Reservoir Road to Cleantech Loop, Jalan Bahar to Orchid Club Road and Yishun Street to Dempsey Road.

The prosecutor sought five to six weeks' jail, saying that there was a high risk of transmission in this case. Rahim "clearly had COVID-19 symptoms" but chose not to take a swab test.

There is no evidence on whether he was indeed carrying the virus at the time, she said.

Taking five Grab jobs the day after he visited the clinic "exacerbated" the risk of infection on an "exponential level", said the prosecutor.

Rahim asked for a lighter sentence in mitigation.

For exposing others to the risk of infection, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.