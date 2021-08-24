From Grab driver to software engineer: Why gig economy companies are upgrading their workers' skills

SINGAPORE: After working in the aerospace industry for almost six years, Mr Farhan Ramdan made the switch to join the oil and gas sector in early 2020.

His new position as an inspection specialist offered him better pay and the opportunity to travel, compared to his previous role as an aircraft testing inspector, he said.

However, just a month into his new role, he was told he was out of a job.

“Right before the circuit breaker, my MD (managing director) told me that they had to let me go because of COVID,” the 31-year-old told CNA.

“I didn’t even know how to actually explain it to my wife,” he said, adding that his wife was pregnant at the time.

Mr Farhan, who had been driving for Grab in his free time, turned again to private-hire driving while he was unemployed.

But with most people working from home and a steep drop in tourist numbers amid travel restrictions, Mr Farhan found he no longer had the steady stream of passengers he once enjoyed.

“It took me about one week to realise that, you know, this is really not happening,” he said.

He then started delivering food for Grab, though this was still not enough to make up for the loss of income from his job in oil and gas.

It was then that Mr Farhan came across GrabAcademy – the ride-hailing giant’s training initiative – while scrolling through the Grab driver app.

He found himself drawn to an eight-month train-and-place programme in software development, a collaboration between Grab, Microsoft, Temasek Polytechnic and non-profit organisation Generation.