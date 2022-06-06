Grab delivery cyclist who hit elderly man at void deck gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to three days' jail on Monday (Jun 6) for hitting an elderly man with his bicycle at a void deck at Bedok Reservoir.

Shaikh Mohamad Irsyaad Shaikh Mohamed Ibrahim, 26, was a Grab food delivery rider at the time of the incident. He has since changed jobs.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act that endangered human life.

The court heard that Irsyaad started making deliveries in the morning of Oct 5, 2020 and stationed himself at a McDonald's in Bedok Reservoir.

At about 5.50pm, he was cycling back after a delivery and rode his bicycle along the car park of Block 604, Bedok Reservoir Road.

He entered the footway of the block and rode into the void deck. At the same time, the 70-year-old victim was collecting mail from his letter box.

After collecting his letters, the victim turned to head towards the lift and was at the edge of the letter box area when he appeared at Irsyaad's right side.

Irsyaad failed to exercise due care and was about to cut in between the letter box area and the void deck's seating area at fast speed, stated court documents.

Upon seeing the victim, he jammed his brakes but was unable to stop his bicycle in time and collided into the victim.

The victim did not have time to react and was already hit by the time he noticed the cyclist, stated court documents.

Upon impact, both Irsyaad and the victim fell to the ground. The victim broke his fall with his right hand.

Irsyaad and the victim both called the police for assistance, and Isryaad waited for the police to arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was found to have fractured his right wrist.

He also suffered tenderness, bruising and abrasions on various parts of his body. He was given a total of 38 days' medical leave.

Isryaad did not sustain any injuries. Although there was a police camera at the block, it did not capture the incident as it took place in a blind spot.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur asked for a short jail sentence, noting that the void deck had a "no cycling" sign.

She highlighted that the incident took place during peak hour on a weekday, when there was a reasonable expectation that people would be returning home from work.

"The letter box area and the lift landing are common spaces that are often used by residents of the housing estate where the accused person should have taken extra care and precaution," she said.

Ms Kaur also highlighted the victim's vulnerability as an elderly person who would take longer to recover from his injuries.

However, she noted that Irsyaad had waited for the police to arrive after the collision, and that the victim did not suffer any permanent injuries.

She also acknowledged that Irsyaad made restitution of about S$258 to the victim for his medical fees, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was a first-time offender.

Irsyaad, who was not represented, told the court he was sorry and asked for a fine instead of imprisonment.

He said he had been performing deliveries for two years without incident prior to the collision. He said he was also supporting his family with his income from his new job.

The judge said there was a need to deter similar offences given the recent prevalence of incidents involving bicycles and personal mobility devices with pedestrians.

"This has to stop," said District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan.

"The court cannot relent on this, we have to show that we will take a very strict view of such offences."

The judge granted Irsyaad's request to defer his jail sentence to a later starting date in order to settle work matters.

He could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 or both for his offence.