Ride-hailing companies extend temporary fees to help drivers with rising costs

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing service providers are extending their temporary driver fees until the end of July as part of efforts to help drivers with increasing costs.

Grab said in an email to customers on Wednesday (May 25) that its S$0.50 fee, which goes directly to drivers to “assist them with rising costs”, will be reviewed again as the situation evolves.

It was first introduced in April and was set to last until May 31. It applies to all transport services, except the standard taxi service. Other services, such as food delivery and GrabMart, are not included.

“As operating costs for our drivers on the road continue to rise, we have in place driver-partner schemes such as commission rebates and fuel discounts to help alleviate their day-to-day expenses,” the company said.

“We remain committed to helping our driver-partners navigate these hard times and thank you for your support.”

Gojek and TADA similarly extended their temporary driver fees last week.