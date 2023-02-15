Grab Singapore launches Quiet Ride for users who prefer minimal conversation

When users activate Quiet Ride, they will receive a notification in their Grab app inbox informing them that the feature has been enabled.

The driver assigned to the booking will be notified of the user's preference for minimal conversation, but he or she may still need to check with the passenger regarding trip details, answer phone calls, or choose to have the radio or music switched on, Grab said.

“During a Quiet Ride, we do our best to inform driver-partners of your preference for minimal conversation,” the company added.

“No ride will ever be conversation-free, as some essential communication still needs to happen, such as confirming your name and trip details, asking urgent questions, and saying hello, goodbye, or have a great day.

“If the ride is not as quiet as you'd like it, please let the driver-partner know."

MIXED RESPONSE

Grab's announcement received a mixed response from netizens.

“A quiet driver could be a sleepy driver … Sometimes, it’s better to talk to the drivers to keep them awake and alert,” said one Facebook user.

“This is good. I hate entertaining pointless conversations,” said another.

Some praised the initiative for assisting drivers, who can now simply follow GPS instructions rather than having to ask passengers for their preferred route.

Most of the time, it is the passenger who will start talking first, a driver commented on the Facebook post.

CNA has contacted Grab to ask how their drivers have taken to the initiative.