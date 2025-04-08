Safety measures for teens, shared food delivery with strangers among new Grab features

SINGAPORE: Safety measures for teenagers who book private hire vehicles, and shared food delivery orders with strangers were among a suite of new features unveiled by local tech company Grab on Tuesday (Apr 8).

The features, which also include advanced bookings for airport pickups that keep track of flights in real-time, were presented as part of an inaugural product showcase called GrabX, held at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.

“As Southeast Asians shift more and more to digital solutions for daily needs, we want to expand Grab’s relevance to their everyday lives,” said Grab co-founder Anthony Tan.

Mr Tan, who is also group chief executive officer, said that the new features incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), adding that such technology is "at the core of how we work and what we build, without ever losing sight of who we’re building for".

At the event, Mr Tan announced that Grab will be deepening its partnership with OpenAI - the company behind ChatGPT - and will be embarking on a new partnership with another American AI firm, Anthropic.

“By working with the two leading AI research organisations, we will push the boundaries of our models (and) fine tune them with our unique insights and data,” he said.