Grab to temporarily raise fuel surcharge for rides to S$0.90 from Apr 7 amid global price volatility

SINGAPORE: Grab will temporarily raise fuel surcharge to S$0.90 (US$0.70) from Apr 7 to May 31 amid volatility in fuel prices, the ride-hailing platform said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The move includes an additional S$0.40 surcharge on passenger fares during this period.

Grab also announced that the existing “Driver Fee” of S$0.50 – introduced during earlier periods of elevated fuel prices – will be renamed as a single “Fuel Surcharge” line item.

As a result, passengers will see the fuel surcharge increase from S$0.50 to S$0.90 per trip across Grab's transport services, excluding standard and metered taxi rides.

"The 'Fuel Surcharge' will be listed separately in the post-trip passenger receipt, and 100 per cent of this surcharge will continue going directly to driver - partners as a direct pass-through from passengers to help offset the recent increase in fuel costs," said Grab.

“We know that every dollar in the daily budget is being stretched right now, and we don't take the impact of even a small adjustment lightly," said Grab.



It added: "Fuel costs remain high and unpredictable, and while Grab is significantly increasing our support for driver-partners, the broader volatility means that a temporary adjustment to fares is still necessary."



These temporary measures are designed to support driver-partners through this volatile period, said Grab.

Grab also said that it would continue to monitor fuel price movements and will review its support and the fuel surcharge based on prevailing market conditions.