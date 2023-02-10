Grab moves MP Tin Pei Ling to 'corporate development' role amid debate over conflict of interest

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling will move to a corporate development role at Grab Singapore, following social media discourse on her appointment as the company's director of public affairs and policy.

In a media statement by the tech giant on Friday (Feb 10), the company said it had come to a "mutual agreement" with Ms Tin on this revised role, after discussions on her career aspirations and evaluating her experience against relevant open roles.

In her new role as director of corporate development, she will "not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, nor will she represent Grab in public policy discussions with Singapore Government officials", said Grab.

"Her duties will include realising synergies across our investments and acquisitions, as well as supporting strategy development," it added.

"She will be expected to continue abiding by the rules of engagement we have put in place to declare and avoid any possible conflicts of interest, and operate in the same manner as other MPs holding private sector roles."

This comes just over a week after Ms Tin's initial appointment was made public. She had attended Grab’s Chinese New Year appreciation lunch for driver- and delivery-partners on Feb 1 in her new capacity.

Prior to joining Grab, she had served as the chief executive officer at Business China, a Singapore non-profit organisation cultivating Singapore-China relationships, since May 2018. She left the role in December 2022, but remains a board member.

“Pei Ling has deep on-ground understanding of digital economy and smart nation policy, and close ties with the local community. She will build partnerships and programmes to harness the positive potential of technology to create impact in Singapore," a Grab spokesperson had said in the company's initial statement on Feb 1 about her appointment.