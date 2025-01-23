Grab users report issues with app

SINGAPORE: Grab users reportedly faced issues with the app on Thursday (Jan 23) evening, with many saying that they had been logged out of their accounts and were unable to log back into them.

Outage tracking site Downdetector.com received about 1,400 outage reports regarding Grab at around 5pm, with the number of reports trailing off from this spike shortly after.

One user took to Grab's Facebook page to say that she had been unable to log back into her account after being logged out of it while she was booking a ride. As a result, she could neither see the details of the ride nor cancel it.

Another user said he had been charged a no-show fee for his ride booking after being logged out of the app, and asked for a refund.

At least 10 other users also left comments on the page, citing similar issues.

In replies to some of these comments at around 6pm, Grab said that the app was "back up and running", and asked users to try logging in again.

In response to queries from CNA, a Grab spokesperson said at about 6.50pm that the "login issue" had been rectified.

"The login issue that affected some of our users has been resolved," the spokesperson said. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our users for their patience during this time."