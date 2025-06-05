GrabCab to launch in July; does not aim to attract drivers from rivals

SINGAPORE: GrabCab will begin plying roads here in July with a 40-car fleet, and aims to attract new and dormant taxi drivers with various benefits.

Some of these benefits include monetary incentives for drivers who fulfil a certain number of rides, and a S$1,000 (US$770) bonus to reward safe driving.

So far, 700 to 800 drivers have registered their interest with GrabCab, of which about 400 to 500 are being considered on the basis of having a Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence (TDVL).

A TDVL is a required licence for individuals who want to drive taxis.

Appointments for pre-registered drivers will begin on Thursday (Jun 5), and from Jun 9, registrations will be open to all eligible drivers.

Mr Victor Sim, head of GrabCab and GrabRentals told the media on Wednesday that attracting drivers from existing taxi firms to join their platform is something they “want to avoid doing”.

He believes that not all TDVL holders in Singapore are active.

“There’s a very big pool of drivers that we believe we want to reactivate, that we can reactivate with our benefits and offerings … that’s a big focus for us,” he said.

It was announced in April that GrabCab will be Singapore's sixth taxi operator after it received a licence to run street-hail services.

GrabCab is a subsidiary of Grab Rentals and the sister company of GrabCar, which holds licences to operate ride-hail and car-pool services.

“GrabCab’s entry into the street-hail sector brings the total number of taxi operators to six, providing drivers and commuters with more choices and is expected to boost taxi supply," the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said then.

The other current taxi operators are CityCab, CDG, Prime, Strides and Trans-cab.