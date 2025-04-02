GrabCab gets licence to run street-hail service, becoming Singapore's 6th taxi operator

SINGAPORE: GrabCab will be Singapore's sixth taxi operator after it received a licence to run street-hail services.

Announcing this on Wednesday (Apr 2), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said GrabCab will be given a three-year grace period to progressively expand its fleet to meet the minimum requirement of 800 taxis.

It must also ensure that its taxis are easily identifiable by street-hail customers, including having a prominent rooftop sign and a distinctive livery scheme.

GrabCab is a subsidiary of Grab Rentals and the sister company of GrabCar, which holds licences to operate ride-hail and car-pool services.

The new street-hail licence will start on Apr 9 and is valid for 10 years.

"GrabCab’s entry into the street-hail sector brings the total number of taxi operators to six, providing drivers and commuters with more choices and is expected to boost taxi supply," said LTA.

The other current taxi operators are CityCab, CDG, Prime, Strides and Trans-cab.

As part of the licensing conditions, which are similar to those of other taxi operators, GrabCab must meet requirements such as having sufficient boot space to carry a folded wheelchair or luggage.

Its street-hail services must also follow the same taxi fare structure components as other street-hail operators, said LTA, and its fare must be prominently displayed so that passengers are informed of the applicable fare rates.

GRAB TO SPONSOR DRIVER'S VOCATIONAL LICENCE

In a media statement, Grab said that in the coming months, it will launch a green fleet, featuring low- and zero-emission hybrid and electric vehicles.

The company will also sponsor the course fees for a Taxi Driver’s Vocational Licence, as well as six-month National Taxi Association membership fees for new members planning to join GrabCab.

Drivers can register their interest from Wednesday.

"Grab is grateful to the Land Transport Authority for granting us a taxi licence, which provides us the opportunity to introduce GrabCab, a taxi fleet to complement private hire cars on our platform," said a spokesperson.

"This enables us to address unmet consumer demand and improve ride availability, particularly during peak hours, late nights and in areas only accessible by taxis. It also positions us to better serve the anticipated growth in point-to-point rides in the coming years, while catering to consumers who prefer street-hailing."

CNA has contacted Grab for more details about its street-hail service, including when it will be launched and how many vehicles it will initially operate.