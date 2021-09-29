Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu to attend UN climate change meetings in Italy

SINGAPORE: Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will attend the United Nations Climate Change Pre-Conference in Milan from Thursday (Sep 30) to Saturday.

This meeting comes ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Glasgow in November under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

The pre-conference will see delegations from around 50 countries discuss key political aspects of the negotiations and negotiating topics for COP26, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Wednesday.

"A key issue that ministers will discuss is the guidance for operationalising Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which remains unresolved under the Paris Agreement Work Programme," said MSE.

Article 6 covers cooperation among countries to meet their emissions reduction targets, including through international carbon markets.

Ms Fu, who has been co-facilitating discussions on Article 6 with her Norwegian counterpart, will continue to do so "with a view to advancing its work in the lead up to COP26", said the ministry.

Ministers attending the pre-conference will also engage youth delegates at a Youth4Climate event on Sep 30, on the priorities and urgency of climate action, said MSE.

Ms Fu is attending the pre-conference at the invitation of Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani and the UK's incoming COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma.