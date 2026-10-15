Ex-inmate from Inside Maximum Security prison documentary gets jail after committing offences after release

SINGAPORE: An ex-inmate who featured in CNA's prison documentary Inside Maximum Security has been sentenced to jail again for offences including the delivery of contraband cigarettes and importation of stun guns.

Graceson Ang, 41, was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 15) to three years and one month's jail, with an additional 510 days' jail because he reoffended while he was on remission.

This adds up to just over four years and five months' jail.

Ang pleaded guilty to six charges which included the importation of stun guns without a permit, making a false statement that he had lost his passport, failing to present himself for a urine test and conspiring to deliver contraband cigarettes.

Another nine charges were taken into consideration.

Ang had appeared in a documentary by CNA in 2022 that charted the journey of inmates in prison, sharing his background and his fears about his wife leaving him and his concern for his daughter.

THE CASE

Ang had previously served jail time for offences including drug-related crimes and criminal intimidation.

The court heard that Ang was placed under compulsory supervision on Nov 15, 2022 for 60 months from Nov 19, 2022 to Nov 18, 2027.

During this period, he was not allowed to leave Singapore without the approval of the supervision officer.

However, he left Singapore for Malaysia without approval on Nov 23, 2022 and returned a day later.

Then, in February 2023, Ang bought two stun guns from an overseas seller from an online shopping platform.

The devices could emit an electric current and could injure a person. They fell within the definition of arms in the Arms and Explosives Act and were controlled imports as a licence was required for their import into Singapore.

The parcel was intercepted at SingPost Centre on Mar 7, 2023 by a screening officer with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, who noticed the parcel after it went through an X-ray machine.

Ang also admitted to engaging in a conspiracy with one Lim Jun Hong to deliver duty unpaid cigarettes worth more than S$175,000 (US$136,500) on Feb 8, 2023.

As Ang was under the supervision order, he was required to present himself for a urine test at certain intervals.

However, he failed to do so on Apr 3, 2023, and he had no medical certificate or valid reason justifying his failure.

He also failed to show up for his urine tests on more than 100 other occasions.

Ang returned to Malaysia again without permission and was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jun 17, 2025, after being deported from Malaysia.

Shortly after, he was charged and remanded in Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan sought a total sentence of 36 months and six weeks' jail to 42 months and eight weeks' jail, along with an enhanced sentence of 490 to 550 days' imprisonment.

He said that while Ang may have shown rehabilitative prospects while he was in a halfway house, he committed the first set of offences just four days after leaving the halfway house.

The reoffending points to weak prospects of rehabilitation, said the prosecutor, adding that it would be artificial to view such prospects "in a vacuum".

MITIGATION

Defence lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu of Kertar & Sandhu sought 32 months and six weeks' jail instead, with an enhanced sentence of 355 days' jail.

Mr Anil said his client has three children, the oldest of whom lives with his client's parents. The two younger children are in the care of their mother.

He said Ang's wife commenced divorce proceedings while Ang was remanded, and the divorce was finalised in November 2025.

The matrimonial proceedings became a source of significant stress for Ang, said Mr Anil.

He said Ang attended a programme at the halfway home before being released, working as a mover and a florist.

After he was released, he tried to secure employment which would allow him to contribute financially towards his parents' household expenses and to assist his children.

He could secure only a sales assistant role at a car dealership, where he received a basic salary of about S$500, with a commission of the same amount for each successful sale, said Mr Anil.

Because of his inexperience, Ang's base salary was lower than those of his colleagues. He was "ashamed" that he had been unable to carry out his responsibilities as a son and father, said the lawyer.

As Ang was new to the industry, there were months when he made no sales and earned only S$500, said Mr Anil.

It was against this backdrop that Ang asked a friend about employment opportunities and was referred to the job involving contraband cigarettes.

He was to act as a lookout, collect the sale proceeds and coordinate with drivers making the deliveries, earning about S$300 per delivery.

Mr Anil quoted a psychotherapy report prepared by the Centre for Psychotherapy, which stated that without stable self-worth, a lawful identity and structured employment, Ang became vulnerable to familiar peer or offence-linked environments that offered him a temporary sense of belonging, income, status or escape.

According to the report, he was especially vulnerable to opportunities that appeared practical, work-related or financially beneficial. He did not pause to check their legality, distance himself from risk or seek advice before acting, it added.

Mr Anil said Ang has benefited from therapy and the centre has put in place a plan to focus on his continued rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

"He begs for mercy, and he promises he will not reoffend," said the lawyer.

In sentencing, District Judge Lorraine Ho noted Ang's "recalcitrant behaviour" and the amounts involved in the contraband cigarette offences.

Ang, who attended court via video-link from his place of remand, furrowed his brow as he listened to the sentence.

He was allowed one phone call to speak to his family after the case concluded.

For making a false statement in his passport application, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For failing to report for a urine test while under a supervision order, he could have been jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both. He was also liable to receive an enhanced sentence for offending while on remission.

For conspiring to deliver contraband cigarettes, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.