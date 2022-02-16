More fresh graduates found permanent full-time jobs in 2021; sharp fall in part-time, temporary employment

SINGAPORE: The proportion of university graduates who found permanent full-time employment six months after their final exams rose to 84 per cent in 2021 from 69.8 per cent the year before.

This is according to the annual Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey released on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Full-time employment rates of the 2021 cohort are “comparable to pre-COVID-19 levels”, the survey found. In 2019, the full-time permanent employment rate for fresh graduates was 81.7 per cent.

The proportion of graduates in part-time or temporary employment fell to 8.7 per cent, compared to 22.3 per cent in 2020.

About 1.7 per cent found freelance work, a slight increase from the 1.5 per cent in 2020.

The latest survey polled 11,200 fresh graduates from full-time programmes at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

The other two autonomous universities are Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

“The six autonomous universities (AU) have continued with efforts to support their graduates amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said in a joint press release.

“On top of providing extensive career guidance and support which includes job matching, personalised career coaching and planning, the AUs have also tapped on their network of industry partners to curate suitable job placement and apprenticeship opportunities for graduates.”